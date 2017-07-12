News
Fido now offers 5 free hours of data per month to all Pulse plan customers

Jul 12, 2017

9:30 AM EDT

61 comments

Fido

Fido has launched a new feature today that allows Pulse plan customers to use five free hours of data per month.

‘Data Bytes’ works through the Fido My Account app and provides customers with one hour of data, five times per month. It can be activated through a button in the app or by shaking the phone while the app is open. Once activated, it cannot be paused or saved for later, and when time runs out a notification will pop up, alerting customers that they’re shifting back to their own data bucket.

“Data is how our customers stay connected to what matters to them and we’re giving them access to more data for those moments they need it most,” said Dirk Woessner, president of consumer business at Fido’s parent company Rogers, in a press statement.

“With an extra 5 [sic] free hours of data every month, Fido Pulse plan customers are getting even more value and flexibility with their plans and access to a new feature that they can’t get anywhere else in Canada.”

The new feature is a bold move by the Rogers sub-brand and has the potential to spark similar change at Koodo and Virgin Mobile, which tend to compete with one another on pricing and features.

By treating the data used during those five hours equally regardless of nature or source, the addition falls in-line with the most important criterion set out in the differential pricing guidelines recently mandated by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

The fact that only Pulse plan customers receive the feature could still be a potential consideration for the Commission — however, the decision states that such criteria is of secondary importance after the agnostic treatment of data.

Rogers, which approved of the differential pricing decision, told MobileSyrup in a written statement that it believes the feature is fully compliant, and notes net neutrality remains a strong focus for the company.

“We think it’s important that all forms of content on the internet are treated equally, and this feature is on side with the rules. We stand behind net neutrality because it’s good for consumers and for open and fair access to the internet.”

Data Bytes comes along with several other updates to the Fido My Account app including Touch ID for iOS. The new app version is 3.1.1 for iOS and 3.1 for Android customers, compatible with iOS versions as early as 8.2 and Android versions as early as 4.2.

Comments

  • Lukeiphone

    Good. Now we are getting somewhere….

    • Grumpel

      No, were not. This isnt the solution we need.

    • Jim Doyle

      lol you’ll never be happy with that attitude.

    • It’s Me

      Exactly. Timed data access is not at all where we want to be headed.

      Remember daytime and weekend minutes? That’s where this could end up for data eventually.

    • Bill___A

      I don’t particularly like timed data either, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be allowed to try it. As long as they still sell it by the gig.

    • Dimitri

      Agreed but it would be nice if all plans got this regardless what you pay. Hopefully they keep this up.

  • Anonymous Agent

    Why not just offer Unlimited Data plans for $60 bucks per month just like what Chatr and Freedom mobile offer. And stop being so greedy on high prices for only low amount of data. Like come on its 2017 and even home internet they give unlimited data for cheap prices.

    • Brandon Arneson

      I have unlimited data whether I’m roaming off the bigger carriers or on freedom mobiles network with my Everywhere59 plan that has free Canada and usa roaming

    • Brandon Arneson

      Chatr restricts their in zone unlimited plans to certain cities where as freedom mobiles Everywhere59 plan and their $55 Canada 150 plan gives you unlimited data outside their coverage areas. The $55 plan is Canada wide and all your features follow you where as the Everywhere59 plan is Canada and usa wide and the full speed allotments are separated,there’s one for home use then one for roaming and after you pass the full speed allotments for home and roaming your speeds are slowed down and your usage is unlimited and there’s no charges.

    • PeterC

      Why not just switch to Chatr or Freedom mobile? Stop being loyal to Rogers

    • Russell Robinson

      Chatr is Rogers

    • Brandon Arneson

      With zone restrictions that give u charges out of certain cities. Freedom mobile gives u unlimited Data everywhere you go whether you roam or not on their $55 Canada 150 plan and their Everywhere59 plan

    • Mawhayden

      Chart is 3G, good for some folks not for me……

    • Anonymous Agent

      No actually I’m on chatr and I get 4g Service not 3g

    • Mawhayden

      I just looked at Chatr web site, I did a copy. You sure we are looking at the same carrier:

      $50Per Month
      4 GB at 3G speed Unlimited Canada/US Talk & International Text
      -Details
      INCLUDES
      Unlimited in-zone Canada/US Talk
      Unlimited in-zone Text to Canada,
      US & International
      4 GB at 3G speed. Continue using data at a reduced speed until your next Anniversary Date.
      International Talk Saver
      Voicemail

    • Desi Jatt

      FYI: 4G is LTE, Which you are not getting with Chatr. If your Phone Says 4G that doesn’t mean you are getting LTE.

    • Stephen B Morris

      Capitalism. Corporations are built from the ground up to be greedy. That’s why.

    • Bill___A

      Because people will watch movies endlessly and use all the network capacity, I won’t be able to use it for what I do. Unlimited data should be throttled at some point, then I am okay with it.

  • It’s Me

    The new feature is a bold move by the Rogers sub-brand and has the potential to spark similar change at Koodo and Virgin Mobile, which tend to compete with one another on pricing and features.

    So much wrong in this one sentence.
    1) this is not bold. Remember daytime/weekends for talk? This is the first step at introducing time based data. Not Bold.
    2) When did any of the big 3 or flankers tend to compete on price. Working together to ensure high pricing is not competing on price, and that’s exactly when the Competition Bureau stated twice this year about the big 3.

    Rose, you aren’t new enough to make such mistakes anymore.

    • Rose

      When it comes to data, it’s a completely new offering and unlike anything on the market (thus bold) and the Big 3 flankers do often lower — and raise — prices in unison. I’m really unsure how you could characterize anything I said as a mistake.

    • It’s Me

      Coordination of pricing is not competing on price, it is literally the exact opposite.

      And it’s not bold to attempt to introduce more draconian restrictions like time metered/distinguished data. It doesn’t require any boldness to take advantage of ones privedged position.

    • Mawhayden

      But to the common user, it is an improvement over where it is now. In addition, I think they (The Big 3) will more follow packages similar in the states, but of course with a 50% mark up. Overall, it’s a good thing, it’s a start….and I do realize they need to do much much more….it’s like looking at the cup half full, rather than half empty….it will give FIDO users a bit of a break this summer. And as I said, this does give the FIDO users a little more options. Just saying………

    • It’s Me

      Well, with the big 3, it’s hard to be a glass full kind of person. If you aren’t reaching for the sky while being shaken down, you are reaching for your ankles while getting screwed. It’s like calisthenics.

      Sure you could look at it as a positive. And maybe it is, for now. But I can’t help but think it like a drug dealer offering the first hit free. Years ago I speculated that the carriers would love to bring time of day metering to data, as they did with minutes. My reasoning was that as voice was declining, the needed to be able to further monetize data and impose usage restrictions over and above small data buckets.

      It would be difficult to bring in such a fundamental change to the way people look at data in light of how how data has always been treated, whether mobile or landline. They would need a hook. They would need a way to make it palatable to the masses in general before rolling it out generally. There really would be no better hook to attract people than something like Data Bytes.

    • Mawhayden

      What also would be great, is if Freedom would get their “$hit”together so they can at least have something near like videotron so that Freedom would be able to offer good prices without having to go to a WiFi access point to get data. Maybe if Freedom would get in gear so that the Big 3 and their Flanker brands put some real skin in the game……but in Toronto, it seems that Folks in Ontario really get hosed relative to Quebec, Sask, and Manitoba…..

    • It’s Me

      I’d like to see real full MVNO’s in Canada like they have elsewhere, i.e. the US.

    • Mawhayden

      Your right, MVNOs would be perfect, but unfortunately I don’t know if we have enough population densities to make it financially viable, but I really like the MVNO solution though.

    • Stephen B Morris

      With Rogers, Bell, and Telus holding virtually all the cards? I seriously doubt MVNO’s will ever flourish here. Bell and Rogers are still upset about wholesale internet. There is no way they will let a cellphone Teksavvy exist.

    • It’s Me

      Indeed.

      Maybe it’s time for CRTC to impose wholesale access to the big 3 networks like the did for their ISPs.

    • Stephen B Morris

      Now THAT’S bold!

    • Stephen B Morris

      Honest question. If all the carriers were to do what you described above, can a class action suit be filed or is there literally no recourse?

    • It’s Me

      I doubt a class action would do anything. They are a regulated industry acting in manner that is within the bounds of what they’ve always been allowed to.

      The only recourse, really is either force them to change with our wallets (almost impossible given their market power and eagerness to cooperate with each other) or for our gov/regulators to take an interest and do their jobs. Neither seems super likely.

    • Rose

      When an action is driving prices down/introducing consumer-friendly features, that’s commonly known as a competitive action. I’m not arguing that there’s no issue in the Canadian market when it comes to competition. There is. But this particular move is not a great example of an anti-competitive action.

      Again, I don’t disagree with Rogers/Fido having a privileged position, but the Big Three have so far been clinging to an outdated format of selling data and this is one of the first examples of a practice that might introduce some change, breaking with a relatively long-held tradition. Thus bold.

      I’m happy to disagree, I’d just prefer you leave my journalistic integrity out of it.

    • It’s Me

      Except that you referenced competition as being something they tend to do, as if it’s their normal MO.

      The new feature is a bold move by the Rogers sub-brand and has the potential to spark similar change at Koodo and Virgin Mobile, which tend to compete with one another on pricing and features.

      As far as their tendencies to compete with one another on price, that is the exact opposite of reality. Even the Competition Bureau recognizes this. To claim otherwise is the mistake. They cannot coordinate on price and compete on price. They are mutually exclusive concepts. They are opposites.

      I suppose whether it is a bold move or not is subjective (whether they coordinate to keep prices high, the opposite of competing on price is not). My view is that it is not breaking with a long-held tradition but is instead bringing back a old tradition, from the bad old days of time based voice usage, to bring in time based data usage.

    • Rose

      I understand what you’re saying, but I just want to note that in this context what I say makes complete sense. Yes there are many instances of the companies raising prices at the same time, but when they are all lowering prices/adding new features, that is called competition and that is what might result from this particular action. This is also something that occurs regularly (albeit generally on a more limited scale than price hikes). For reference: all our promotions posts this summer in which those three flanker brands competed with one another.

      So it is correct to say that they do tend to compete with one another, but please note that doesn’t mean I’m saying that the competition is sufficient. I recognize the issue and will continue to report on and take a critical eye of competition in Canada. I am one hundred percent dedicated to such coverage.

    • Bill___A

      I think the article is fine and I don’t question your journalistic integrity at all.

  • tremsr

    This is all because of Videotron.

    • Stephen B Morris

      Well the pay per use and this “may be changed at any time without prior notice.” disclaimer certainly is because of Videotron. If they are forced to stop offering “Data Bytes”, they don’t have to compensate anyone.

  • Francois Nguyen

    Nice feature from Fido! Since I don’t have a regular work schedule (I get from 0 to 80 hours per week) and there’s no free wifi access at work, my cell data usage is extremely inconsistant (from 0 gb to 8 gb per month). I was planning to change my current Pulse plan (2 gb) to another one (6 gb), but with that “Data bytes” feature, it may solve my main issue of not having enough data when I’m on a break haha.

    • Bill___A

      Why doesn’t your work give you free wi fi access? Coverage issues or control issues? It is pretty easy to put up a separate network for people to use which is not on the company one.

  • fruvous

    What does 5 hours of data really mean? All you can eat within a five hour time period?

    • It’s Me

      They don’t mention limits, but their acceptable use policy applies, which means they can limit it at any time. They can also start charging for it and will restrict tethering speeds.

      Offer subject to change without notice. Data Bytes is a pay-per-use service (currently offered at no cost) that may be changed at any time without prior notice. Available with Fido Pulse plans and on the Fido network only; not available in Extended Coverage areas, while roaming or on Wi-Fi. Compatible iOS or Android device and latest version of the Fido My Account app required. Limit of five 1-hour Data Bytes sessions per bill cycle. Minimum of 24 hours between Data Bytes sessions (starting at time of activation). Once activated, a Data Bytes session cannot be stopped, paused or resumed. Regular data charges apply outside Data Bytes sessions. Tethering: Maximum data speeds reduced to 3.8 Mbps (for both download and upload) while tethering. Subject to Fido Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (including our Network Management policy),

    • fred

      if they throttle tethering it’s a clear violation of net neutrality. I hope the CRTC investigate this.
      No reason why I should get 150 Mbps on my cell phone but only 3.8 Mbps while tethering.

    • It’s Me

      Even the fact that it is time based could be a violation of net neutrality, though admittedly that would be a bit of a stretch. I could imagine a point where there are restrictions on time of day, say weekdays, where they deny Data Bytes usage in order to manage network load.

    • Bill___A

      Since it is run on the same set of rules as their normal data plan as per AUP, I don’t see it a violation of “net neutrality” at all. If they slow down the data, they slow it down for everyone.

    • fred

      That would not be a violation of net neutrality at all.
      Some ISP offer unlimited data at night and there is nothing wrong with that.

  • xeronine992

    I’d personally rather prefer roll over data if we need to take something..

    Or why not an annual increase in data allotment?

  • Kenneth Rose

    Just give us unlimited data 24/7

  • Jason

    And we have gone full circle back to 1995 where you bought internet on time not usage

  • WiseOldMan

    Who asked for this?

    • fred

      exactly, what a stupid feature
      just increase the monthly data allowance

  • HabsFan

    Quite a few complaints about this which is weird because it is free! This might not be of interest to heavy data users but for people that don’t use a lot of data, it might make it easier to get by on a cheaper plan. I have a 1GB plan and have never gone over but I don’t stream video or anything like that. This will be good for the odd time someone may want to stream some video or music while waiting somewhere where there is no WiFi.

    • mega cynar

      This is a bad thing because it moves data service into a timed thing. The better solution is to increase data buckets or just offer unlimited. This is just another way to introduce awful tiers and is even more restrictive than data buckets because it limits when you can use the service. I hope the CRTC steps in on this.

    • Bill___A

      It isn’t a change in how their data is billed, it is just that in addition to the normal data, they get five free hours. They are trying something different, which is not a bad thing. Best to see how it plays out and find out if it is worthwhile or not.

    • WiseOldMan

      Your argument is valid, but the utility is limited, except perhaps in emergency situations. Wouldn’t you rather have more unrestricted data? I know I would. I have a 2 GB plan, and I rarely use half of it because I’m afraid to go over. I don’t use public wifi because I don’t trust it. I don’t stream either. I conserve my mobile data for email and quick reference. I am certainly not using my smartphone to its fullest potential.

      Most current mobile plans are designed to restrict our usage (for the highest revenue), not encourage it. The carriers always win – and we usually lose. So keep your “Data Bytes” and stop the caps.

  • ComplacencyKills

    IS this not against net neutrality? No way this will last.

    • JoMore

      “By treating the data used during those five hours equally regardless of nature or source”
      From the sounds of it, there’s no preferential treatment of a platform or service, so it’s not a net neutrality issue. It’s an allotment vs time issue with data.

    • ComplacencyKills

      Thank you. So basically Rogers has found a way to circumvent the rules while still keeping the status quo alive.

      I still think it won’t last, and others will complain against it. It’s not in the spirit that the CRTC would have intended, and although it was only limited to Bell services at one point they did have the 10 hours of tv (which I understand goes against net neutrality).

  • Me Ted

    I give this a week before the CRTC has it withdrawn.

    • Bill___A

      Why? I don’t see it causing any issues. I also don’t see it being against any regulation or policy. Who is this harming?

  • JTon

    ITT: People who don’t understand net neutrality

