Fortnite for Android is coming exclusively to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 for 30 days

Fortnite, Epic’s ultra-popular battle royale game, is set to launch on Android at some point in the near future.
It looks like the game’s launch on Android could be a little unorthodox, though. New rumours indicate that the Android version of Fortnite will launch first on the Galaxy Note 9, according to a report from 9to5Google. The game is set to remain exclusive to Samsung’s upcoming smartphone for 30 days, before making its way to other Android devices shortly after.
This means that it’s likely Fortnite’s Play Store listing will appear around whatever the Note 9’s launch date ends up being, which ranges somewhere between August 14th and the 24th. This means that at some point in September, Fortnite will be available across all supported Android devices.
Further, specific Fortnite extras will also be available to anyone who pre-orders the Galaxy Note 9. 9to5Google says that between $100 and $150 of V-Bucks, Fortnite‘s in-game currency, will be offered as an exclusive Note 9 pre-order bonus.
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is rumoured to feature a design that’s nearly identical to last year’s Note 8, but with a fingerprint sensor shifted below the camera, along with marginally improved internal hardware and camera performance.
Source: 9to5Google
