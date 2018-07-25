Microsoft has finally released a dark mode for Outlook.com

News
Outlook.com is the first Outlook property to get a dark mode

Jul 25, 2018

9:12 PM EDT

Outlook’s web client has been getting a fair amount of attention from Microsoft, with the tech giant now adding a dark mode to the email service.

The new update changes the white space on the webpage to black in an effort to alleviate eye strain. The update only works with Outlook’s default blue theme, but it looks nice and it wouldn’t be surprising if the company added in more themes later on.

The company told The Verge that dark mode was one its most requested features. Now that the feature has been added to Outlook.com it will be interesting to see if the company decides to launch the Outlook 2019 app with dark mode, or if it will be added to the mobile versions.

Calendar, People and Photos now have dark modes too, so it’s not jarring for the user to switch from one Outlook.com app to another.

To enable the new colour users need to open the website’s settings from the top right-hand corner and then switch ‘Dark mode’ to on.

Dark mode has been gaining popularity lately and is finally getting added to a number of popular apps such as Reddit, Twitter and most recently, the latest version of macOS.

Source: The Verge

