YouTube VR app coming to Samsung Gear VR

Jul 25, 2018

8:10 PM EDT

Samsung Gear VR

YouTube is bringing its VR app to the Samsung Gear VR, the video sharing website has announced.

In a blog post, the company confirmed that Samsung Gear VR users will be able to download the ‘YouTube VR’ app from the Oculus Store starting this week.

The YouTube VR app was previously only available on Google’s Daydream View, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR.

In addition to the Samsung Gear VR support, YouTube also announced that users of its VR app can now watch and discuss videos together in the same space. YouTube says the new feature can be accessed by clicking on the ‘Watch Together’ icon beneath the play controls.

Source: YouTube

