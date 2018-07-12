New PokÃ©mon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee trailer shows off Pocket Monster customization options

A recently released trailer forÂ PokÃ©mon:Â Let’s Go, PikachuÂ and PokÃ©mon:Â Let’s Go, EeveeÂ reveals more information about the upcoming Nintendo Switch entries in the long-running PokÃ©mon franchise.
The trailer states that the game, which is set to be a reimagining of PokÃ©mon Gold and Silver’s Kanto region, will allow players to explore the iconic region “in a whole new way.” Players will be able to pick between a male or female character and can also ride around on selectÂ PokÃ©mon, includingÂ Charizard, Onix and Arcanine.
Similar to PokÃ©mon Go, it also looks like you’ll be able to feedÂ PokÃ©mon in order to increase their heart level. Further, it seems like it’s possible to select specific hairstyles forÂ PokÃ©mon, as well as dress them in various cosmetics — which looks super strange. The trailer shows off Eevee wearing a blue hat and a red bowtie and Pikachu clad in a rather impressive looking safari costume.
Unlike what some previously thought, you’ll also be able to challenge gym leaders, with well-known PokÃ©monÂ television show characters like Brock and Misty making an appearance in the trailer. Other features include co-op, as well as two-player battles and online/local trading.
The PokÃ©mon Company is positioning Pokemon:Â Let’s Go, PikachuÂ and Pokemon: Let’s Go, EeveeÂ as an introduction to the franchise for younger players who might only be familiar with the decidedly more casualÂ PokÃ©mon Go. The games will release on November 16th, 2018.
A core entry in the PokÃ©monÂ franchise is still headed to the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2019.
