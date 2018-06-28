Endless runner Alto’s Odyssey is on sale for 60 percent off

Popular endless-runner game Alto’s Odyssey just got a massive sale.
The game is available for 60 percent off right now — just $2.79, down from $6.99. That’s a fantastic deal for what some consider to be the best mobile game available right now.
The U.K.-Canadian co-produced game doesn’t reinvent the endless runner, but adds some subtle enhancements to the genre. It expands on its predecessors’ design, adding new environments to play through, as well as new features to master.
Odyssey won one of Apple’s 2018 Design Awards at WWDC earlier this year and for good reason. The game features a beautiful, minimalist design.
The game is a sequel to Alto’s Adventure and came out earlier this year.
Odyssey isn’t available on Android yet, but users can pre-register for the game’s upcoming release.
For more info on Odyssey, check out MobileSyrup’s review here.
The game can be purchased from the iTunes store.
Comments