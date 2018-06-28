News
‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ content coming to Marvel Strike Force mobile game

Jun 28, 2018

9:08 PM EDT

Ant-Man and The Wasp Hope and Scott

Marvel has announced that its Strike Force mobile game is receiving special Ant-Man and The Wasp-themed content.

To coincide with next month’s Marvel Studios film, Marvel Strike Force is currently running the ‘I Am Ant-Man’ in-game event.

Players have until July 11th to collect enough Ant-Man shards through a special event campaign to add the hero to their squads. The Wasp, meanwhile, will join the game “in the coming weeks” alongside Star-Lord and Groot from The Guardians of the Galaxy. Once available, The Wasp will have her own special event campaign.

Marvel Strike Force Ant-Man

Marvel Strike Force can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

Strike Force isn’t the only Marvel mobile game to offer content related to the new film; Lego Marvel Superheroes 2Marvel Future Fight and Marvel Contest of Champions are some of the other Marvel titles that are featuring the pint-sized heroes. A full breakdown of Ant-Man and The Wasp promotional game events can be found here.

Ant-Man and The Wasp, which stars Paul Rudd and Alberta’s own Evangeline Lilly, will fly into theatres on July 6th.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

