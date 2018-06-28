‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ content coming to Marvel Strike Force mobile game

Marvel has announced that its Strike Force mobile game is receiving special Ant-Man and The Wasp-themed content.
To coincide with next month’s Marvel Studios film, Marvel Strike Force is currently running the ‘I Am Ant-Man’ in-game event.
Players have until July 11th to collect enough Ant-Man shards through a special event campaign to add the hero to their squads. The Wasp, meanwhile, will join the game “in the coming weeks” alongside Star-Lord and Groot from The Guardians of the Galaxy. Once available, The Wasp will have her own special event campaign.
Marvel Strike Force can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
Strike Force isn’t the only Marvel mobile game to offer content related to the new film; Lego Marvel Superheroes 2, Marvel Future Fight and Marvel Contest of Champions are some of the other Marvel titles that are featuring the pint-sized heroes. A full breakdown of Ant-Man and The Wasp promotional game events can be found here.
Ant-Man and The Wasp, which stars Paul Rudd and Alberta’s own Evangeline Lilly, will fly into theatres on July 6th.
Image credit: Marvel Studios
