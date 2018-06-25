iOS 12 and tvOS 12 public betas are now available

The public version of iOS 12, the next iteration of Apple’s mobile operating system (OS), along with tvOS 12, its set-top box OS, is now available.
In order to download iOS 12’s beta, navigate to Apple’s beta software program page and sign-up. Next, head over to the device’s iOS tab, download the profile and then install it.
While iOS 12 is largely an update focused on stability, it does feature a number of interesting new features, including Memojis (only for iPhone X users,) a new function called Screentime that tracks how much time users spend on their devices, and a more efficient notification organization system.
Other notable features include group FaceTime and more expansive parental controls.
For a complete look at iOS 12, check out MobileSyrup’s recap of the new operating system’s ten most interesting features.
In terms of tvOS 12, the next version of Apple’s set-top box operating system includes Dolby Atmos support, along with other features like stability fixes and autofill passwords.
In order to download tvOS 12, navigate to the Settings app on the 4th-generation Apple TV or Apple TV 4K. Next, head on over to software updates under ‘System’ and ‘Get Public Beta Update.’ When this option has been turned on, the Apple TV will then download the latest version of tvOS’ beta software.
It’s expected that a public beta for macOS Mojave, the latest version of Apple’s desktop operating system, will launch later this week.
Apple has not launched a public beta program for watchOS, the company’s Apple Watch operating system. This means that it’s highly unlikely that watchOS 5 will get a public beta.
As always, download public betas at your own risk. Though the public beta versions of Apple’s various operating systems are historically pretty stable, there’s always an inherent risk when downloading unfinished operating systems.
