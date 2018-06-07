News
TCL unveils the BlackBerry KEY2

The device is almost identical to last year's KEYone, but features a keyboard that is 20 percent larger

Jun 7, 2018

10:15 AM EDT

Chinese hardware manufacturer TCL Communications has officially unveiled its latest BlackBerry-branded smartphone: the BlackBerry KEY2.

The KEY2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and carries a 3,500mAh battery.

Like the KEYone, this BlackBerry-branded handset features a physical keyboard — though this year’s model features keys that are 20 percent larger than last year’s device.

Additionally, the KEY2 features a first for any BlackBerry-branded device: a dual rear-camera setup. Each shooter features a 12-megapixel lens.

In addition to the device’s improved physical components, the latest BlackBerry smartphone features Android 8.1 Oreo, as well as a revised DTEK security app. Finally, the KEY2 comes pre-loaded with the new ‘Locker’ app that allows users to hide files and even other apps through an added layer of authentication and encryption.

The device will retail for $829 CAD.

To read our full hands-on with the device, click here.

