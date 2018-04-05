Virgin Mobile is now selling the Sony Xperia XZ1

Virgin Mobile has started selling the Sony Xperia XZ1, making the telecom the third carrier in Canada to offer the smartphone.
Virgin is selling the phone for $0 on its Gold, Platinum and Diamond plans. The Gold plan starts at $60 per month with pay-per-use data, Platinum starts at $100 for 5GB of data, and the Diamond plan begins at $110 for 5GB of data.
There is also a Silver tier plan that charges $250 for the phone and starts at $45 a month. All of these plans are for two years, with the price of the phone changing if a shorter term plan is selected.
For users who are looking to buy the phone outright, Virgin is selling the Xperia XZ1 for $1000 with.
The XZ1 was originally released back in the Fall of 2017 and it has already been followed up by the XZ2 and the XZ2 compact.
The phone is also available from Bell and Freedom Mobile. Al three retailers only sell the XZ1 in black with 64GB of storage.
Source: Virgin Mobile
