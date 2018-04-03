News
PREVIOUS|

Telus discounts Drive+ plan to $10 per month with two-year contract

Car owners can get the deal until April 30th, 2018

Apr 3, 2018

5:27 PM EDT

0 comments

Telus Drive+

Between April 3rd and April 30th, 2018, Telus’ Drive+ connected car device plans will be priced at $10 per month with a two-year contract, according to information obtained by MobileSyrup.

Two-year plans are still $0 down and include all of the Drive+ benefits and a bonus 1GB of shareable data for customers’ SharePlus and Your Choice plans.

The connected car system usually costs $15 per month with a two-year contract. Additionally, users don’t have to be a Telus customer but require a $20 Telus LTE Tri SIM to access the service.

The Drive+ connected car device launched on October 2nd, 2017 and provides vehicle diagnostic information, as well as location-tracking and safety notifications with the help of an accompanying iOS and Android app.

Drive+ was built by ZTE, with software by Mojio. The device can also serve as a Wi-Fi hotspot that connects up-to five electronic devices.

The device works with car models that were made after 1996. Users plug it into the vehicle’s On-board Diagnostic (ODB-II) port.

Related Articles

News

Mar 29, 2018

1:43 PM EDT

Telus and Koodo to introduce $30 connection fee, eliminate SIM card fee

News

Apr 3, 2018

1:31 PM EDT

One in four anglophone Canadians not paying for traditional TV service, says report

Features

Apr 3, 2018

2:56 PM EDT

Raptors and Leafs apps receive major updates that add AR functionality

News

Apr 3, 2018

10:22 AM EDT

Rogers is offering some customers $70/10GB BYOD plans through retentions

Comments