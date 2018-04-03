Snapchat announces group video chat feature for all users

Snapchat has announced that it will soon be adding support for group video chat to all users.
With the update, up to 16 people will be able to take part in a Group Chat by tapping the video camera icon.
Friends in the Group Chat will receive a notification inviting them to join.
Once in the group, users can take advantage of Snapchat’s signature Lenses, chat with their voices or send text messages.
Group Video Chat will begin rolling out to all Snapchat users later this week.
Source: Snap
Comments