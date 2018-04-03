News
PlayStation’s ‘Telltale Sale’ offers games up to 75 percent off

Apr 3, 2018

8:04 PM EDT

PS4 Pro with controller

A large number of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and three PS Vita games have been significantly discounted as part of a new ‘Telltale Sale.’

This week’s offers end on Tuesday, April 10th at 11am EST.

Below are only some of the games that are on sale. All prices are in Canadian dollars.

Definitely pick up Batman: The Enemy Within if you get the chance. MobileSyrup reporter Brad Shankar reviewed the game and thought it was the “perfect example of how effective gaming can be as a storytelling medium.”

Meanwhile, a list of April’s free PlayStation Plus games can be found here.

