PlayStation’s ‘Telltale Sale’ offers games up to 75 percent off

A large number of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and three PS Vita games have been significantly discounted as part of a new ‘Telltale Sale.’
This week’s offers end on Tuesday, April 10th at 11am EST.
Below are only some of the games that are on sale. All prices are in Canadian dollars.
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass — from $33.49 to $20.09
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass — from $33.49 to $10.04
- 7 Days to Die — from $39.99 to $19.99
- The Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe — from $41.99 to $19.99
- The Walking Dead Collection – The Telltale Series — from $66.99 to $40.19
- Game of Thrones – Season Pass — from $26.09 to $8.09
- Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass — from $14.99 to $4.49
- The Wolf Among Us – Season Pass — from $14.99 to $3.74
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition –from $19.99 to $5.99
Definitely pick up Batman: The Enemy Within if you get the chance. MobileSyrup reporter Brad Shankar reviewed the game and thought it was the “perfect example of how effective gaming can be as a storytelling medium.”
