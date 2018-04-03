Nokia 9 may be packing a triple rear camera setup with 4x optical zoom

HMD Global doesn’t typically sell its smartphones in Canada, although the Nokia 9 seems like it’ll be the second smartphone to host a triple rear camera sensor.
According to Finnish-language blog SuomiMobili, the smartphone’s full specs were leaked.
The phone hosts 41, 20 and 9.7-megapixel sensors with Zeiss optics. The combination also includes a 4x optical. In comparison to the Huawei P20 which features a 40, 20 and 8-megapixel sensors with a 3x optical. It seems like HMD Global is slightly trying to up the China-based smartphone manufacturers. The phone also has a 21-megapixel Zeiss optics front-facing shooter.
Included within the specs are its 6.01-inch AMOLED display 18:9 aspect ratio, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and 3,900mAh battery with wireless charging. Further, the device is also set to feature IP68 water and dust resistance.
However, take this rumour with a grain of salt. While this leak may seem official, it’s highly possible that the Nokia 9 may not have any of these specs.
