Latias and Latios have been added to Pokémon GO

The Hoenn legendaries Latias and Latios are entering the world of Pokémon Go today as the new top tier raid bosses.
The two Dragon-Psychic-type Pokémon will enter the game on April 2nd as the current legendary raid boss Lugia returns to the sea. As of writing, Lugia is still in some raids around the MobileSyrup office but usually game updates happen around 4pm EST.
This means that players who haven’t beat a Lugia raid yet only have a few more hours to try before its gone again.
The unique thing about these new legendaries is that they will be region specific. Latias will appear in Europe and Asia, while Latios will appear in North America, South America and Africa. On May 5th the two Pokémon will switch locations so all players will have the chance to catch both raid bosses.
Source: Niantic
