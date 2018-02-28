Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in March 2018, with service changes

Every month marks the arrival of free games for members of Sony’s premium PlayStation Plus service.
In February, PlayStation Plus members will able to download six games at no additional charge:
- Bloodborne (PlayStation 4)
- Ratchet & Clank (PlayStation 4)
- Legend of Kay (PlayStation 3)
- Mighty No. 9 (PlayStation 3, Cross-Buy with PlayStation 4)
- Claire: Extended Cut (PS Vita, Cross-Buy with PlayStation 4)
- Bombing Busters (PS Vita, Cross-Buy with PlayStation 4)
FromSoftware’s Bloodborne is a nightmarish gothic role-playing game. In the highly challenging game, the player controls a hunter who attempts to unravel the secrets of Yharnam while desperately trying to stay alive.
The game regularly costs $29.99 CAD.
Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank is a cute 3D shooter that brings back elements from the original PlayStation 2 classic.
The new game, however, features all-new gameplay, weapons and story elements. Ratchet & Clank regularly costs $26.99.
Neon Studios’ Legend of Kay, originally released on the PS2, focuses on a character named Kay. He lives in the land of Yenching inhabited by talking cats — Kay is a cat — hares, frogs and pandas. Yenching was invaded by Gorillas and Rats and now Kay has to use his martial arts skills to save his land. Legend of Kay retails for $24.99.
Mighty No. 9 is a spiritual successor to Mega Man. Comcept developed the action platformer, which blends 2D and 3D artwork. Players control a robot named Beck who can run, jump and shoot projectiles, similar to how Mega Man games play. Beck can acquire weapons and abilities from the enemies he destroys as well. Mighty No. 9 regularly costs $24.99.
Claire: Extended Cut is a pixelated horror game developed by Hailstorm Games. The game features a teenaged girl trying to survive in the darkness. Claire ends up taking the wrong turn and gets lost. All she has with her is an over-protective dog to help her as she tries to get back home. Claire: Extended Cut retails for $19.99.
Bombing Busters is a 2D game filled with 30 mazes within five different worlds. The player has to blast through a huge bestiary worth of critters and collect multiple items and power-ups.
PlayStation is also having a Dungeon Defenders PS Plus Pack available from March 13th to April 10th for PlayStation Plus members. The packs include four Shadow Costumes, one million in gold, five Campaign Shard Packs, five Defender Packs and a Ninja Gato Pet.
Service Update
Starting on March 8th, 2019, the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup will solely feature PS4 titles and no longer include PS3 and PS Vita games. This change will not affect the games already downloaded or will download prior to March 8th.
