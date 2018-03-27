Canada’s RBC Capital has waded into the Apple rumour mill, with a new report that attempts to predict the cost of the company’s 2018 iPhone lineup.
As a refresher, multiple sources, including KGI Securities — the market analytics firm associated with noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — and Bloomberg, have predicted Apple will release three new iPhones later this year.
More specifically, Apple will launch an updated 5.8-inch iPhone X, a new 6.5-inch ‘iPhone X Plus’ and a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone aimed at consumers who don’t want to upgrade to one of the more expensive OLED iPhones.
Building on those reports, RBC Capital analyst Amit Daryanani predicts Apple will price the base model LCD iPhone at “$700+ (USD)”, with the base model iPhone X and iPhone X Plus coming in at $899 USD and $999 USD, respectively.
In short, Apple will price the refreshed iPhone X at $100 less to make room for the larger 6.5-inch model. Interestingly, Daryanani also predicts the LCD iPhone will drive 35 to 50 percent of Apple’s sales volume.
Source: RBC via Twitter Via: 9to5Mac
