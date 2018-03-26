Huawei ‘doesn’t anticipate’ selling MateBook X Pro in Canada

Huawei’s MateBook X Pro drew attention at Mobile World Congress this year for its super-slim bezels and recessed camera, which pops up from the keyboard.
Unfortunately for Canadians, it seems Huawei has no plans to sell the laptop here.
“Currently, we don’t anticipate the MateBook X Pro being available for purchase in Canada,” a Huawei spokesperson told MobileSyrup.
It seems interested Canadians will just have to covet the 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and stylish metal unibody from afar.
It should be noted that this choice isn’t unusual for Huawei, while the 2016 MateBook came to Canada, there are a variety of global variants of the laptop that haven’t arrived here.
Huawei has tested a few product lines in Canada in recent years, including last year’s P10.
The news that Best Buy Canada will no longer be selling Huawei products in accordance with its U.S. counterpart slightly narrowed commercial avenues for the brand in Canada, though Huawei told MobileSyrup: “Canada is a very different market than the United States. We sell our devices to Canadian operators, not directly to independent retailers.”
