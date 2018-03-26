Google is now rolling out mobile-first web indexing

After testing mobile-first indexing for a year and a half, Google is finally rolling it out as its main form of website indexing today.
While this seems like a big undertaking, Google says the majority of its users are on mobile so this update will make sure their searches are more accurate.
Through indexing, Google scans what is on a webpage so it can serve it as a search result. It saves all of its results in an index so when a user searches for something it knows what to give them because it has already processed the webpage.
This new form of indexing is an effort to help mobile users get the right information, because sometimes when they search from a mobile device they’ll ping information that was indexed from a desktop webpage. This means when they view the mobile version of the same webpage, the information might not be in the same place, or visible at all.
This new update changes how Google gathers content, but not how it ranks it when things are searched. Google does mention at the bottom of the press release that “having mobile-friendly content is still helpful for those looking at ways to perform better in mobile search results.”
Source: Google Via: VentureBeat
