CRTC revokes 21 basic international telecom service licenses

Amidst the commotion of last Thursday’s Wi-Fi-first MVNO decision, Canada’s telecom watchdog also quietly released a decision revoking 21 basic international telecom services licenses.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) noted in its March 22nd decision that licensed telecom operations in Canada are required to meet annual reporting requirements, but that the 21 listed companies failed to participate in the data collection process or communicate why they should be exempt from the process.
Here’s the full list of telecom service providers with revoked licenses, most of which are little-known VOIP providers:
- 1 800 Collect, Inc.
- 9255-1886 Québec inc.
- Aujtel
- Bridgecom International, Inc.
- Custom Teleconnect, Inc.
- Datronix Solutions Inc.
- Flectronic Internet Services Inc.
- FreedomNet Inc.
- Handytek Media Inc.
- InComm Canada Prepaid, Inc.
- Internetworking Atlantic Inc.
- Le Neuvième Bit Inc.
- NetWolves Network Services, LLC
- PLDT Canada Inc.
- ROI VoIP Inc.
- Suntel Networks Inc.
- Swift Media Group Ltd.
- Telephun International
- UVCONN INC.
- Viabita Ltd.
- VoipQuest Inc.
And just in case any of those companies were thinking of continuing to provide telecom services in Canada without a license, the CRTC warned in its decision that such an action could cost individuals a fine not exceeding $50,000 CAD for a first offence and $100,000 for a subsequent offence.
Corporations, meanwhile, could be pinged with a fine not exceeding $500,000 for a first offence and up to $1 million for a subsequent offence.
