Google’s ARCore is coming to Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+

While ARCore first launched with support only for the Pixel and the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, Google added more phones to the mobile augmented reality platform’s compatibility list last month.
Now the tech giant has announced that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will soon be compatible with ARCore apps at some point “in the coming weeks,” according to a comment on GitHub.
“Support for the S9 and S9+ will be added in the next release, which should be released in the coming weeks,” reads a statement on GitHub.
ARCore’s development platform is now being use in over 85 different Android apps. Other ARCore compatible devices include the OnePlus 5, LG V30 and Google’s entire lineup of Pixel smartphones.
‘Just a line,’ one of Google’s more recent experimental ARCore apps, allows users to create white lines in three-dimensional space in order to doodle around the real-world.
ARKit, Apple’s competing mobile AR platform, is capable of running on any iOS device powered by Apple’s A9, A10 or A11 processor. This includes the following Apple devices: iPhone SE, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, all models of iPad Pro, and the new 9.7-inch iPad.
Given that Apple’s AR development kit is available on a wider range of device when compared to ARCore, Google’s platform still has a long way to go in terms of compatible devices.
Still, the S9 and S9+ being added to ARCore’s growing compatibility list is a step in the right direction.
Source: Github
