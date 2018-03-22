News
The Essential Phone is now available for $360 with Koodo’s Tab Medium plan

Mar 22, 2018

11:12 AM EDT

Essential Phone

Those interested in the Essential Phone can now purchase it at Koodo for $360 CAD through one of the carrier’s Tab Medium plans.

Consumers who put down $15 per month over a period of 24 months can get the phone for $0 upfront. The $15 Tab charge is added on top of the customer’s rate plan. Koodo’s rate plans start from $45 per month.

This deal also includes $100 in activation credits.

Koodo started selling the Essential Phone in November.

The phone, available in ‘Black Moon’ and ‘Pure White’, is also available for $460 outright. The Essential Phone features a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM and two 13-megapixel rear-facing cameras.

