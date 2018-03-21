The artificial intelligence powering IBM’s Watson can now be integrated into iOS apps.
Apple has announced a new way to build AI into apps by leveraging the power of IBM’s Watson services. By creating an app to use Watson and IBM Cloud, more developers can use machine learning to teach their apps to learn over time and provide intelligent assistance with tasks.
This will become a part of Apple’s existing push to bring machine learning to iOS that started when it announced Core ML back in 2017.
One of the pre-trained models is Watson’s visual intelligence, which is already capable of recognizing faces, colours, food and other content.
Coca-Cola has started testing out an app that uses this functionality to utilize phone cameras to identify the make and models of vending machines.
Apple’s website says that apps will be able to leverage Watson intelligence models even when offline by downloading the learning models to the devices, instead of having to access IBM’s cloud services.
