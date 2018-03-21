Toronto-based Ecobee updates iOS app with new user interface

Canadian smart home device manufacturer Ecobee has updated its iOS app with a visual user interface overhaul and a variety of new features.
The version 6.0 update adds colour to the app’s once drab interface. Along with the aesthetic shift, the app also now includes new features such as a ‘My Devices’ page that allows users to view all of their connected Ecobee products, including the recently released Switch+ Alexa-enabled light switch.
There’s also a new Comfort Setting designed to make it easier to change temperatures. Ecobee says that it also has plans to release a revamped Apple Watch app in the future, though there isn’t a specific release date yet.
Ecobee’s revamped iOS app is now available in the App Store.
It’s unclear if the company also has plans to release a new Android App in the future.
