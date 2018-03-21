News
PREVIOUS|

Toronto-based Ecobee updates iOS app with new user interface

Mar 21, 2018

9:50 AM EDT

0 comments

Ecobee

Canadian smart home device manufacturer Ecobee has updated its iOS app with a visual user interface overhaul and a variety of new features.

The version 6.0 update adds colour to the app’s once drab interface. Along with the aesthetic shift, the app also now includes new features such as a ‘My Devices’ page that allows users to view all of their connected Ecobee products, including the recently released Switch+ Alexa-enabled light switch.

There’s also a new Comfort Setting designed to make it easier to change temperatures. Ecobee says that it also has plans to release a revamped Apple Watch app in the future, though there isn’t a specific release date yet.

Ecobee’s revamped iOS app is now available in the App Store.

It’s unclear if the company also has plans to release a new Android App in the future.

Related Articles

News

Mar 21, 2018

9:22 AM EDT

Skype makes it easier to plan group adventures with new integrations from TripAdvisor and StubHub

News

Jan 24, 2018

1:42 PM EDT

Toronto-based Ecobee donates over 700 thermostats to Toronto Community Housing

News

Mar 7, 2018

9:40 AM EDT

ecobee raises $80 million, plans to release Alexa-enabled smart light switch called Switch+

News

Mar 21, 2018

8:06 AM EDT

Bandai Namco announces Dragon Ball Legends game for Android and iOS

Comments