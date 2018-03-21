XDA Developers senior member ‘ffolkes’ has created an app called SideSqueeze that gives Samsung’s 2017 flagships the Pixel 2’s Active Edge functionality.
ffolkes figured out it’s possible to create the app with help of the phones’ barometric pressure sensor and water-resistance feature. When a phone features both water resistance and a barometric pressure sensor, it’s possible detect when someone squeezes or applies pressure to the rear, or the device’s display, according to XDA Developers.
With this in mind, the app should theoretically work with any phone that features both water resistance and a barometric pressure sensor. However, XDA has only tested the feature on their S8, S8+ and Note 8. One commenter reported that it works on their Samsung Galaxy S9+ as well.
ffolkes did release the Android Package (APK) for the app, though as always it’s important to keep in mind that downloading APK files can sometimes be risky.
The Pixel 2 XL’s Active Edge gives users the ability to squeeze on its sides to activate the phone’s Google Assistant. Similar to the Pixel 2 XL, HTC U11’s Edge Sense allows users to open any app on the handset.
To download the app, click here.
Source: XDA Developers
