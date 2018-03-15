Twitter is looking at a new way to engage users with current events

Twitter wants to do a better job of exposing users to news they’ll like.
Twitter is building a new timeline feature that will curate tweets related to current events and insert them at the top of a users timeline.
In its first iteration, human curators will select the topics and an algorithm will pick related tweets, but Twitter confirmed to Buzzfeed News that an algorithm could control the timeline topics in the future.
“People come to Twitter to see and talk about what’s happening. We’re working on ways to make it easier for everyone to find relevant news and the surrounding conversation so they can stay informed about what matters to them,” Twitter product vice president Keith Coleman said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.
When this feature starts rolling out to all users there will be cards at the top of the timeline that shows current events. Those cards will take users to a new timeline filled with event-related tweets.
Both news professionals and regular users can be selected to be in a curated timelines as long as their tweets relate to the specific topic.
So far there is no date for when curated timelines will launch for all users.
Source: Buzzfeed News
