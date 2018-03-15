Drake playing Fortnite on Twitch with 630,000 people watching, can only mean one thing

In a surprise live stream last night on Amazon-owned video game streaming platform Twitch, the record for most viewed stream was set with the help of none other than Canadian rapper and Toronto native, Drake.
Pro gamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Belvins brought together a rather ridiculous collection of famous players for a Fortnite Battle Royale match. Ninja was joined by NFL rookie turned gamer JuJu Smith-Schuster (FaZeJuJu_19), rapper Travis Scott (cactus_Jackk92) and of course, Drake (TheBoyDuddus).
Drake just revived Travis Scott and he said God’s Plan 2018 is wild pic.twitter.com/i4CdsQx4Aw
— ryan² (@ryrybun) March 15, 2018
Ninja played the first few matches of the stream with just Drake, but then all four celebrities got in on the action, with the stream trending on Twitter and eventually hitting a concurrent viewer number of 630,000 at its peak.
This surpasses the previous record of 388,000 for a single user stream. You can watch an embed of the stream above, featuring both Drake and Ninja playing together.
Drake and Ninja discuss Fortnite’s future development, including how to improve the game’s current maps. The rapper also explains that he’s been playing Fortnite for a few months now as a way to take a break from recording his next album. Celebrity gossip website TMZ also says that the impromptu gaming session wasn’t a paid promotion and that Drake is just a big fan of Fortnite.
This isn’t the first time a celebrity has jumped on Twitch to stream video games. In late January rapper and cannabis connoisseur Snoop Dogg (Doggydogg20 on Twitch) spent the better part of an afternoon smoking a blunt and streaming SOS, a survival-focused game that’s currently in early access.
While he hasn’t livestreamed the game yet, Joe Jonas, current lead singer of DNCE and former Jonas Brother, has also publicly shared his Fortnite username.
Playing Fortnite username: CrackedPig8153 come join my team.
— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 25, 2018
Fortnite is just one of many games in the rapidly growing battle royale genre, with Player Unknown’s Battleground’s also growing to monumental levels of popularity over the last few months.
Epic’s Fortnite is set to make its way to Android and iOS in the near future, complete with multiplayer gaming across the PlayStation 4, Mac, PC, iOS and Android.
The Xbox One version of the game is also set to get cross-play, with the exception of being able to play with users on the PlayStation 4.
It remains to be seen if Drake playing Fornite was part of ‘God’s Plan.’
