Amazon Echo devices can now read audiobooks in Canada.
Amazon only recently opted to bring its Echo line of devices to Canada. However, despite breaking into the Canadian market, Echo smart speakers still don’t include all of the features they have in the U.S.
With this new Canadian functionality, users who have an account with Audible can access their entire library through an Echo smart speaker. To access an audiobook, users need to say “Alexa, read [insert book name].”
Alexa also includes the ability to pause or resume a book, with the commands, “Alexa, pause,” and “Alexa, resume my book.” Users can also tell Alexa to go backwards or forwards in 30 second intervals by stating, “Alexa, go back,” and “Alexa, go forward.”
In addition, Alexa will read Anne of Green Gables, narrated by Rachel McAdams, for free, until April 15th, for Audible account holders.
New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial and get two free audiobooks. Those with an Amazon Prime membership get an exclusive three-month free trial that includes three free audiobooks.
Audible memberships cost $14.95 CAD per month.
Comments