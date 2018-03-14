Rogers has launched multiple new limited time offers for employees with companies and organizations enrolled in the carrier’s employee pricing plan program, according to a post on Red Flag Deals.
Depending on the agreement their organization has in place with Rogers, corporate subscribers can get 5GB for $60 per month, 7GB for $70 per month or 10GB for $80 when they sign up for a new two-year plan with the carrier. All three data plans include a device subsidy. The most notable deal, however, sees Rogers offering the 64GB iPhone 8 for $0 upfront.
Moreover, all three data plans include the carrier’s Roam Like Home daily roaming service, as well as unlimited nationwide calling, unlimited outbound SMS messages to the U.S., visual voicemail and call display.
Customers who sign up for the 10GB plan also get unlimited outbound international SMS messages.
For those who are happy with their current device, Rogers is also offering two bring your own device plans (BYOD). Corporate customers can either get 3GB for $45 per month or 5GB for $55 per month.
Employees with most banks, including RBC, CIBC and Scotiabank, as well as other major Canadian enterprises should have access to the plans.
The three device plans are available until March 30th.
To take advantage of the deals, visit the carriers RogersDirect website.
Source: Red Flag Deals
Comments