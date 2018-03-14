News
PREVIOUS|

Toronto-based 13AM Games Runbow is coming to the Nintendo Switch

Mar 14, 2018

12:25 PM EDT

0 comments

Runbow

Runbow, a colour-matching platformer from Canadian studio 13AM Games and Headup Games, is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 24th as a digital download.

A deluxe edition of the game is also making its way to retail for both consoles on June 14th.

Runbow’s colour mechanic has players brawling, while racing, across platforms that continuously disappear as the game’s background changes colour. Multiplayer supports up to nine players online and eight players locally on the Nintendo Switch, while the PlayStation 4 version of the game only supports four players.

Runbow was first released on Nintendo’s ill-fated Wii U back in 2015, before making its way to the 3DS, PC and Xbox One in 2017.

Along with Runbow, 13AM Games and Dadako are also bringing Game Boy-inspired Pirate Pop Plus to the Switch, though an official release date has not been revealed.

Related Articles

News

Mar 13, 2018

2:43 PM EDT

Watch the Nintendo Switch playing on a portable Sony TV from 1986 with this hack

News

Mar 9, 2018

2:03 PM EDT

Nintendo files Switch keyboard and Donkey Konga drum patent

News

Mar 13, 2018

10:18 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch 5.0 firmware brings new profile icons and additional parental controls

News

Mar 14, 2018

1:51 PM EDT

Microsoft’s new Xbox Live Avatars are rumoured to finally launch in April

Comments