Toronto-based 13AM Games Runbow is coming to the Nintendo Switch

Runbow, a colour-matching platformer from Canadian studio 13AM Games and Headup Games, is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 24th as a digital download.
A deluxe edition of the game is also making its way to retail for both consoles on June 14th.
Runbow’s colour mechanic has players brawling, while racing, across platforms that continuously disappear as the game’s background changes colour. Multiplayer supports up to nine players online and eight players locally on the Nintendo Switch, while the PlayStation 4 version of the game only supports four players.
Runbow was first released on Nintendo’s ill-fated Wii U back in 2015, before making its way to the 3DS, PC and Xbox One in 2017.
Along with Runbow, 13AM Games and Dadako are also bringing Game Boy-inspired Pirate Pop Plus to the Switch, though an official release date has not been revealed.
