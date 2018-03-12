News
PREVIOUS|

Google Pay may soon let Canadians send money to friends

Google might beat Apple Pay to the finish line

Mar 12, 2018

3:32 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Pay

It looks like Canadians will soon be able to send money via Google Pay.

The news comes from a Canadian Android Police reader who sent the publication a screenshot that shows an option to send money to people through the contacts app on their Nexus 6P.

Screenshots from an <i>Android Police<i/> reader who has access to the new Google Pay features

Users can tap the ‘Send’ button to launch a Google Pay overlay that lets users choose how much they want to send, as well as whether they want to send money through email or text.

This is probably a server-side update and hasn’t rolled out to everyone yet, even if Google Contacts is up-to-date with version 2.5.

This is exciting because this feature might be coming to Canada if it does roll out.

If Google Pay adds this feature, it would be the first time that Canadians would be able to send money through a default operating system payment app, as sending money through Apple Pay is still unavailable in Canada.

Image credit: Android Police 

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Mar 12, 2018

12:20 PM EDT

Here’s what Android P might tell us about the Google Pixel 3

Business

Mar 12, 2018

12:24 PM EDT

Uber to inform all Canadian drivers and passengers affected by 2016 privacy breach

News

Feb 20, 2018

12:59 PM EDT

Google Pay branding is now replacing Android Pay in the Play Store

News

Mar 12, 2018

4:12 PM EDT

Android Wear might soon be rebranded to Wear OS

Comments