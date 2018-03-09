News
Nintendo files Switch keyboard and Donkey Konga drum patent

Mar 9, 2018

2:03 PM EST

Nintendo Switch Donkey Konga

Nintendo has filed a patent for a Switch keyboard, as well as drum controllers that share strikingly similarities with the bongos from Donkey Konga, a GameCube rhythm game released back in 2003.

What a time to be alive.

The patent, which was filed on August 28th in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by Hitoshi Yamazakim, and made public in March 2018, also discusses a range of other ‘extended input devices,’ including a Joy-Con mounted IR camera.

With Nintendo bringing Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze to the Switch, it’s possible some sort of Konga remake could be in the works as well. There’s also a possibility that the bongo drums could be part of Nintendo’s make-shift cardboard Labo project.

Given that the Switch’s online functionality remains limited, it’s unclear what Nintendo intends to use full-fledged keyboard accessory for.

It looks like Nintendo is taking the strategy of extending the life of the switch through accessories very seriously.

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that Nintendo patents a number of products. This means that it’s possible none of these accessories will get a commercial release.

Via: Resetera

