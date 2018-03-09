News
PREVIOUS|

Moto Z’s next Moto Mod might be a VR headset

Mar 9, 2018

1:54 PM EST

0 comments

Motorola Virtual View Moto Mod

Motorola is working on a new Moto Mod that functions as a virtual reality (VR) headset, according to well-known leaker Evan Blass.

Moto Mods allow owners of Motorola’s Moto Z handsets to connect accessories to the rear of their smartphone to expand its functionality. In the past, Motorola has released mods that add, among other things, a bigger battery, better camera or JBL speaker.

Blass’ tweet doesn’t mention pricing or availability details related to the headset.

We’ll just have to wait and see what those are when Lenovo officially unveils this upcoming Moto Mod.

Source: Evan Blass

Related Articles

News

Feb 19, 2018

6:00 PM EST

Pixel owners get an early sneak peak of Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’ VR experi...

Features

Jan 27, 2018

9:00 AM EST

The Motorola Moto Mod Gamepad – a great concept that needs more games

News

Feb 21, 2018

8:04 PM EST

Warner Bros. launches Tomb Raider VR experience for Samsung Gear VR

News

Feb 26, 2018

5:27 PM EST

Moto E5 Plus render indicates a single rear-facing camera

Comments