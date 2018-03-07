While Apple released the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X in November, the company’s previous flagship smartphones are still great options for everyday use.
Today, in its ‘Deal of the Day,’ Amazon Canada has discounted select iPhones. However, it’s important to note that these are ‘Certified Refurbished Apple iPhones.’
If you’re concerned about whether this is the route to go, Amazon notes that refurbished products are: “tested and certified by the manufacturer or by a third-party refurbisher to look & work like new, with limited to no signs of wear. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, inspection, reconditioning and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty & may arrive in a generic white or brown box.”
In total, there are 15 different products available, but the devices are limited to the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
Check them all out here at Amazon Canada.
