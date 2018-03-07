News
PREVIOUS|

Amazon Canada selling certified refurbished Apple iPhones for its ‘Deal of the Day’

Mar 7, 2018

2:35 PM EST

0 comments

iphone7

While Apple released the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X in November, the company’s previous flagship smartphones are still great options for everyday use.

Today, in its ‘Deal of the Day,’ Amazon Canada has discounted select iPhones. However, it’s important to note that these are ‘Certified Refurbished Apple iPhones.’

If you’re concerned about whether this is the route to go, Amazon notes that refurbished products are: “tested and certified by the manufacturer or by a third-party refurbisher to look & work like new, with limited to no signs of wear. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, inspection, reconditioning and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty & may arrive in a generic white or brown box.”

In total, there are 15 different products available, but the devices are limited to the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Check them all out here at Amazon Canada.

Related Articles

News

Dec 17, 2014

1:34 PM EST

Federal Court orders Apple to hand over documents to Competition Bureau in iPhone investigation

News

Mar 4, 2008

8:59 PM EST

We’re being left behind without the iPhone in Canada.

News

Feb 18, 2016

10:32 AM EST

Brent Johnston departs Telus to become Managing Director for Apple Canada

Comments