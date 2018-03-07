Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new 2018 lineup of flagship QLED TV models. The lineup includes Ultra HD (UHD), Premium UHD and Ultra-Large Screen TVs.
In addition, the South Korean company is adding several TVs that are 75-inches and above to its lineup.
The company is also debuting several new features alongside the new TVs, such as ‘Ambient Mode’, ‘One Invisible Connection’, ‘Smart TV’ — featuring Bixby — and Direct Full Array to its TVs.
Ambient Mode will provide information throughout the day even when the user isn’t actively watching TV. The TV will play music, as well as display news headlines and weather updates. For wall-mounted TVs, Ambient Mode can copy the pattern on the wall behind it, making the TV look see-through.
Another feature that Samsung calls ‘One Invisible Connection’ provides users with one slim cable that combines power and audio-visual data to the TV. Now there will be only one singular cord between the TV, external devices and the power connection. This feature applies to Q7 and higher models, except for the Q8F. The cord also goes up to 15 metres.
The Smart TV with Bixby brings Samsung digital voice assistant to TVs. Users can use voice commands to bring up different shows and control other Bixby enabled devices, like fridges.
Here is the full lineup of Samsung’s 2018 TVs:
- QLED TV: Models in the 2018 QLED TV lineup include Q9F (65″, 75″, 88″), Q8F (55″, 65″, 75″, 82″), Q7C (55″, 65″), Q7F (55″, 65″, 75″) and Q6F (49″, 55″, 65″, 75″, 82″) — One Invisible Connection only can be used with Q7, and Q9 series
- Premium UHD: Models in the 2018 Premium UHD TV lineup include NU8500 and NU8000.
- UHD: Models in the 2018 UHD TV lineup include NU7100 (75/65/58/55/50/43/40″) and NU7300(65/55″).
- Ultra-Large Screen TVs: Models including the Q6FN, NU8000, Q7F and Q9F are included in the ultra-large screen TV lineup, offering screen sizes that are 75-inch or larger.
Samsung’s lineup of TVs will be available in stores starting April 20th. Canadian pricing will be available closer to the date.
Source: Samsung
