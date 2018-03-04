News
PREVIOUS|

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Mar 4, 2018

7:29 AM EST

0 comments

s9

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Huawei’s new touch-screen MateBook X Pro has impressively slim bezels [Read here]
  • Huawei reveals 5G fixed wireless modem in trials with Telus [Read here]
  • This is the new Nokia 8110 4G [Read here]
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Hands-on: Smartphone camera wars [Read here]
  • Samsung announces new DeX Pad Galaxy S9 desktop dock [Read here]
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Camera Hands-on: Strength in versatility [Read here]
  • Canadian wireless players say 3.5GHz is the key to 5G in ISED spectrum consultation [Read here]
  • Sonos One Alexa voice control now available in Canada [Read here]
  • Huawei and Bell trial fixed wireless alternative to traditional broadband in rural Ontario [Read here]
  • HTC Vive Pro Hands-on: Opening the screen door [Read here]
  • Toronto law firm launches class action lawsuit against Apple for iPhone performance throttling [Read here]
  • TCL shipped 850,000 BlackBerry KEYone smartphones in 2017 [Read here]
  • Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact Hands-on: New beginnings [Read here]
  • Videotron launches Canadian and international toll-free Wi-Fi calling on iPhone and Samsung S7 phones [Read here]

Related Articles

News

Mar 2, 2018

8:01 PM EST

Canadian-made Darwin Project brings new twist to battle royale genre

News

Mar 2, 2018

5:11 PM EST

Online voting for Ontario Progressive Conservative leader begins today

News

Mar 2, 2018

12:39 PM EST

Apple appears before House of Commons committee to testify about battery performance scandal

Comments