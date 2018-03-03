Take it from someone who keeps trying to play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, with a Surface Book 2 track pad — a mouse is a necessary accessory for playing most PC games.

Unless you want to transform one of your hands into a painful claw, you’re going to want some sort of mouse, and why not push out the boat and treat yourself with a luxurious one.

That’s where the Lexip mouse comes in. Currently raising funds on Kickstarter, the accessory features two joysticks. One is internal, controlled by tilting the mouse shell, and the other sits by the thumb, or at least it does for right-handers. It’s unclear whether there will be a left-handed version in the future.

It has an ergonomic design and uses a gaming laser sensor that boasts 8200 dpi.

According to the team behind Lexip, space simulators benefit the most from the mouse, which was designed for 3D environments and serves as both a mouse and flight stick in one.

With a game like Minecraft, users can switch through slots, weapons and items by using the thumb joystick, and with first person shooter games, players can use the internal joystick for intuitive left to right leaning.

It’s currently available for $108 CAD, with shipments expected to deliver by June 2018.

Verdict: Sticky.

Considering I’ve purchased expensive ergonomic mouses before, $108 CAD for a sweet, intuitive dual-joystick gaming mouse seems reasonable — though it’s unclear how well it would actually work in real life.

Still, for those who enjoy PC over console gaming, this mouse might be a worthy bet.

