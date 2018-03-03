According to its latest earnings report ending December 2017, Nintendo sold 14.86 million Switch consoles. The company is actively ramping up production and forecasts total sales to hit 15 million units by the end of March 2018.
There is no word on how many Canadians have the Nintendo Switch but inventory is now widely available from several retailers, including Amazon Canada and Best Buy.
While the console is still priced at $399.99, Best Buy Canada now has a promo that gives a $20 gift card with purchase. This offer is on until March 8th. In addition, there is a sale on select games that drops the price by $30 to $50 per title. Here is the list:
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $29.99 (Save: $50)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for $49.99 (Save: $30)
- Doom for $49.99 (Save: $30)
- Fire Emblem Warriors for $49.99 (Save: $30)
Amazon Canada is also offering up a free $20 gift card with purchase.
Source: Best Buy, Amazon Canada
