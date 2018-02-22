European pricing has leaked for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on February 25th.
Over the past months, many rumours regarding the upcoming smartphones have emerged. Now it seems the price of both devices has leaked as well. According to the distinguished leaker Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will retail for 841€ and the S9+ for 997€.
Pricing. pic.twitter.com/wu4GlK1FCU
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2018
If Samsung adopts a similar pricing strategy in Canada, the S9 will cost approximately $1318 CAD, while the S9+ will be priced at approximately $1563.
This pricing definitely seems high. However, it’s very similar to what Apple charges for the base model iPhone X. The 64GB iPhone X model costs $1319 in Canada, while the 256GB model is $1529.
One previous report has said that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ would be £100 more expensive than the S8 and S8+, while another leak claimed the phones will feature similar pricing to the S8 series.
For all of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ rumours in one place, click here.
Source: Evan Blass
Comments