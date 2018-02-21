Google has launched a new program that aims to provide enterprises with a list of Android devices ideal for business.
Phones in the ‘Android Enterprise Recommended’ program meet, “elevated enterprise requirements validated by Google.”
One of the particular focuses is reliably quick security and software updates — a weakness for many Android manufacturers.
Quick and reliable updates are of crucial importance because businesses need to feel secure in their mobile platform and want uniform, up-to-date features across the board.
All devices in Google’s new program must run Android 7.0 or higher, be sold unlocked and receive security updates within 90 days’ of Google’s release, for a minimum of three years.
There are also hardware minimum requirements, including 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 10-megapixel rear camera.
So far, 21 devices have made the cut, including two from Canadian brand BlackBerry. See the full list of devices below:
- BlackBerry KEYone, BlackBerry Motion
- Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL
- Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Plus, Huawei P10 Lite
- LG G6, LG V30
- Moto X4, Moto Z2 Force Edition
- Nokia 8
- Sony Xperia XA2, Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Sony Xperia XZ1, Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
Google says more models will arrive in the coming weeks and months, including more rugged devices.
The guidelines will also be updated after the next Android release (and every one subsequently), but for now, find the full set here.
Source: Android Via: Android Police
Comments