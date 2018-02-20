News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Galaxy S9 design confirmed by ‘AR experience’ in Unpacked app

Feb 20, 2018

8:29 PM EST

0 comments

samsung galaxy s9

Samsung is preparing to officially unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in the coming days.

While much is known of the upcoming flagship, including specs and colours, there are still some outstanding details, including when the phone will be available to purchase. If the rumours are correct, early March is when the S9 will be widely available around the globe.

However, if you are wondering what the phone will actually look like, a teardown of the Unpacked 2018 mobile app by a Reddit user has revealed that an Augmented Reality (AR) experience is en route. Those in attendance at Unpacked 2018 will be able to tap their device to the registration badge revealing the S9’s various colours, including the new ‘Lilac Purple’ variant.

S9 unpacked

Other notable findings in the teardown include a dedicated Bixby button, new fingerprint scanner placement, new flash and a newer version of the heart rate monitor.

Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on Sunday, February 25th during the company’s Unpacked event in Barvelona.

Source: XDA, The Verge

Related Articles

News

Feb 20, 2018

12:53 PM EST

Samsung to slash OLED panel production due to weak iPhone X demand

News

Feb 20, 2018

10:52 AM EST

Samsung Galaxy S9+ will reportedly sport a 3,500mAh battery

News

Feb 20, 2018

9:06 AM EST

Samsung’s new 30TB drive is the world’s largest SSD

Comments