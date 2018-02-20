Nuance announced that it’s ending development on its Swype+Dragon keyboard app.
After responding to an email sent by Reddit user ‘dancedar’ about Swype crashing on their smartphone, the company shared the following statement:
“Nuance will no longer be updating the Swype+Dragon keyboard for Android. We’re sorry to leave the direct-to-consumer keyboard business, but this change is necessary to allow us to concentrate on developing our AI solutions for sale directly to businesses…”
The app will no longer receive updates or customer support. Further, the Swype is no longer on the Google Play Store.
The matter was later confirmed by XDA Developers.
Swype was one of the first third-party keyboard apps to makes its way to the Play Store. While Dragon Dictation technology is a speech-to-text platform.
Source: Reddit, XDA Developers
