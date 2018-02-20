News
PREVIOUS

Nuance Communications kills Swype+Dragon app

Feb 20, 2018

9:04 PM EST

0 comments

Swype keyboard

Nuance announced that it’s ending development on its Swype+Dragon keyboard app.

After responding to an email sent by Reddit user ‘dancedar’ about Swype crashing on their smartphone, the company shared the following statement:

“Nuance will no longer be updating the Swype+Dragon keyboard for Android. We’re sorry to leave the direct-to-consumer keyboard business, but this change is necessary to allow us to concentrate on developing our AI solutions for sale directly to businesses…”

The app will no longer receive updates or customer support. Further, the Swype is no longer on the Google Play Store.

The matter was later confirmed by XDA Developers.   

Swype was one of the first third-party keyboard apps to makes its way to the Play Store. While Dragon Dictation technology is a speech-to-text platform.

Source: Reddit, XDA Developers 

Related Articles

News

Sep 18, 2014

7:43 PM EST

SwiftKey for iOS nabs a million users, but iOS keyboard bugs abound

News

Dec 22, 2014

12:53 PM EST

Swype adds support for Canadian French in latest update

News

Nov 7, 2017

3:29 PM EST

Google’s Files Go app adds simple storage management and file transfers to Android

News

Apr 20, 2017

6:35 PM EST

The ‘My apps & games’ section of the Play Store has been revamped

Comments