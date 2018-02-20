Xbox Store sale has EA titles for up to 75 percent off

People who play their video games on one of Microsoft’s consoles might be happy to know that there are quite a few EA games currently on sale.
Microsoft is discounting games up to 75 percent for both the Xbox One and the Xbox 360.
The sale starts today and ends on February 26th, however, it’s unclear at what exact time.
Nevertheless, below are some games that are currently on sale.
- Star Wars Battlefront II: was $79.99 and is now $32.99
- Battlefield 1 Revolution: was $79.99 and is now $26.40
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – standard recruit edition: was $39.99 and is now $13.20
- FIFA 18: was $79.99 and is now $26.4o
- Need for Speed Payback: was $79.99 and is now $32.00
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition: was $49.99 and is now $12.50.
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition: was $51.99 and was $13.00
- Unravel: was $19.99 and is now $5.00
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare: was $25.99 and is now $10.40
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst: was $25.99 and is now $6.50
Here’s the full list of Xbox games on sale.
Image credit: EA
