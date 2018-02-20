Resources
Xbox Store sale has EA titles for up to 75 percent off

Feb 20, 2018

8:05 PM EST

Star Wars Battlefront II

People who play their video games on one of Microsoft’s consoles might be happy to know that there are quite a few EA games currently on sale.

Microsoft is discounting games up to 75 percent for both the Xbox One and the Xbox 360.

The sale starts today and ends on February 26th, however, it’s unclear at what exact time.

Nevertheless, below are some games that are currently on sale.

Here’s the full list of Xbox games on sale.

Image credit: EA

