Vancouver Best Buy store to sell SNES Classic today

Feb 16, 2018

12:47 PM EST

SNES Classic in box

Best Buy has announced that it will be selling the SNES Classic in its Vancouver – Cambie location this morning.

At least 75 units of the $99 CAD system will be available, although no rainchecks will be offered. The store opens at 10am local time, so while there isn’t much time before then, it would be best to head over as soon as possible to try to get one.

The SNES Classic is a miniature replica of the original 1980 Super Nintendo Entertainment System that first launched in September 2017.

The new system doesn’t support physical media or digital downloads, although it does come pre-installed with 21 classic titles, including The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario World, Final Fantasy III and the never-before-released Star Fox 2.

For more on the SNES Classic, check out MobileSyrup‘s review of the console.

