Apple’s Carpool Karaoke has been renewed for a second season

Sorry, but Apple’s and James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke has been renewed for a second season.
The show, which has been universally reviled by critics, is miraculously making a return. The news was confirmed by CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, who announced the renewal on the company’s earnings call this week, according to a report from Deadline.
The series is based on a segment from ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ and has been streaming on Apple Music since August 2017. While the short clips feature in James Corden’s talk show are often amusing, expanding the format into full-fledged, 20 minute TV show, doesn’t work as well as Apple likely thinks it does.
Carpool Karaoke also strangely isn’t always hosted by Corden, apart from a few specific episodes Apple has heavily promoted.
Guests like Will Smith, Alicia Keys, John Legend, LeBron James, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Seth MacFarlane, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, have appeared on the show so far.
Deadline claims that despite the Carpool Karaoke’s poor critical reception, the show is one of the most popular examples of video content on Apple Music, though the publication doesn’t source where this claim comes from.
Apple has stepped up its original content game lately, with reports indicating the company is working on a Reese Witherspoon-backed comedy starring Kristen Wigg, a revival of Amazon Stories and a new sci-fi drama from Battlestar Galactica’s creator Ronald D. More, for example.
Source: Deadline
