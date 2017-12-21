Facebook signs deal with Universal Music to allow users to post licensed music

Facebook and Universal Music Group (UMG) have announced a global, multi-year agreement that allows for licensed music to be used on Facebook, Instagram and Oculus.
This marks the first time a major music company has licensed its recorded music for use on these platforms.
The agreement allows users to upload videos that contain Universal’s licensed music onto Facebook, Instagram and Oculus. Going forward, the companies say they’ll work together to introduce additional music-based products and social features to Facebook’s various platforms, such as Messenger.
Facebook says the goal of the partnership is to further drive engagement between artists and fans and allow social media users to express themselves through music. The company says the move is intended to serve “as a foundation for a strategic partnership roadmap that will deliver new music-based experiences online.”
Tamara Hrivnak, Head of Music Business Development and Partnerships, Facebook, said, “There is a magnetic relationship between music and community building,” said Tamara Hrivnak, head of music business development and partnerships at Facebook in a press statement. “Music lovers, artists and writers will all be right at home as we open up creativity, connection and innovation through music and video.”
“Together, Facebook and UMG are creating a dynamic new model for collaboration between music companies and social platforms to advance the interests of recording artists and songwriters while enhancing the social experience of music for their fans,” added Michael Nash, executive vice president of digital strategy, Universal Music Group, in a press statement.
Universal’s deal with Facebook comes just two days after the company entered into a long-term agreement with YouTube to more strongly protect user uploads of copyright songs. The partnership also looks to pave the way for a new paid subscription service, following two years of rocky negotiations between the two companies.
