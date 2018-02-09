HTC U11 discounted by $150 for Valentine’s Day

HTC is discounting its flagship U11 by $150 for Valentine’s Day.
The flagship U11 handset retails at a price of $899 CAD usually. This means the base model of the U11 with 64GB of storage now costs $749, while the $999 U11 with 128GB of storage costs $849.99.
One more week — treat yourself or a loved one to a HTC U11 upgrade: https://t.co/2EokeODCL7 pic.twitter.com/YBeSjPgild
— HTC Canada (@HTCCanada) February 8, 2018
The U11 is on sale until February 15th.
HTC revealed the U11 in May 2017. See our full review of the device here.
