HTC U11 discounted by $150 for Valentine’s Day

Feb 9, 2018

12:33 PM EST

HTC is discounting its flagship U11 by $150 for Valentine’s Day.

The flagship U11 handset retails at a price of $899 CAD usually. This means the base model of the U11 with 64GB of storage now costs $749, while the $999 U11 with 128GB of storage costs $849.99.

The U11 is on sale until February 15th.

HTC revealed the U11 in May 2017. See our full review of the device here.

