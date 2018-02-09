Amazon’s smart home Alexa-enabled speaker has once again been discounted in Canada.
While not as deep as a discount as its ‘special introductory pricing,’ Amazon Canada has priced the Echo Dot (2nd Generation) at $59.99, which is a $10 savings. In addition, the Echo (2nd Generation) also received a price cut from $129.99 to $109.99.
Unfortunately, the Echo Plus is at the same $199.99 price.
The standard Echo is set to be available in ‘Sandstone,’ ‘Heather Grey’ and ‘Charcoal,’ while the Echo Dot is available in ‘Black’ and ‘White.’
The Echo Dot was one of Amazon Canada’s best selling devices this holiday season and helped the online retail giant experience ‘record-breaking’ revenues.
Read our review here: A look at Amazon’s 2nd Gen Echo, Echo Plus and Echo Dot
Source: Amazon Canada
