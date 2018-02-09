Deals
PREVIOUS|

Echo and Echo Dot discounted by Amazon Canada

Feb 9, 2018

12:34 PM EST

0 comments

Amazon Echo

Amazon’s smart home Alexa-enabled speaker has once again been discounted in Canada.

While not as deep as a discount as its ‘special introductory pricing,’ Amazon Canada has priced the Echo Dot (2nd Generation) at $59.99, which is a $10 savings. In addition, the Echo (2nd Generation) also received a price cut from $129.99 to $109.99.

Unfortunately, the Echo Plus is at the same $199.99 price.

The standard Echo is set to be available in ‘Sandstone,’ ‘Heather Grey’ and ‘Charcoal,’ while the Echo Dot is available in ‘Black’ and ‘White.’

The Echo Dot was one of Amazon Canada’s best selling devices this holiday season and helped the online retail giant experience ‘record-breaking’ revenues.

Read our review here: A look at Amazon’s 2nd Gen Echo, Echo Plus and Echo Dot

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

News

Feb 9, 2018

7:08 AM EST

Amazon files trademark for ‘Spark’ social network in Canada

News

Jan 8, 2018

1:21 PM EST

This smart home chip extends the battery life of a device to 10 years

News

Jan 5, 2018

4:18 PM EST

Amazon’s Alexa voice-activated assistant is coming to headphones, smartwatches and fitness ...

News

Jan 24, 2018

1:42 PM EST

Toronto-based Ecobee donates over 700 thermostats to Toronto Community Housing

Comments