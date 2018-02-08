Telus International acquires IT company Xavient Information Systems

Telus International has acquired Xavient Information Systems, a California-based provider of digital IT solutions and software services.
Under Telus, the company will now be rebranded as Xavient Digital, powered by Telus International. Roughly 1,800 Xavient employees from the U.S. and India will now join Telus International, which brings the company’s overall employee base to over 30,000 throughout North and Central America, Europe and Asia.
Telus says this partnership will accelerate its expansion of global IT services by adding advanced consulting and technology offerings. The two companies will focus on partnering with clients in the travel and hospitality, telecommunications and healthcare industries.
“We’re very, very pleased to welcome Xavient to our TELUS International family,” said Jeffrey Puritt, president and CEO of TELUS International in a press statement. “In addition to expanding our global footprint, we are gaining the collective depth and breadth of technology expertise of the Xavient Digital team as well as their proven capabilities in delighting top global clients for the past 15 years. Together, we will offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to better serve existing and prospective clients and enable new go-to-market opportunities and growth in the digital and IT services market.”
Source: Canada Newswire
