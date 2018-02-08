Bell to expand fibre-to-the-home to an additional 1.3 million Ontario premises

Bell is expanding its fibre-to-the-home service to an additional 1.3 million Ontario households and businesses, the company announced during its latest earnings call.
Bell president and CEO George Cope said the company plans to bring the internet service to households in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), projecting that its fibre buildout in the area would be complete by the end of 2018.
“That’s where our capital is going with regard to fibre,” said Cope.
Bell’s total wireless subscribers reached 9,166,787, an increase of 8.2 percent year over year, and a lift of 158,514 during the past three months. The telecom says Black Friday and holiday promotions are the reason for the record results.
Bell delivers internet, TV and home phone services through fibre-to-the-home and has heavily marketed its fibre products in recent years.
Bell’s high-speed internet net subscriber additions grew by 46.9 percent to 27,040 in the fourth quarter of 2017, up from 18,402 the year before. Bell says the increase reflects the “ongoing expansion of Bell’s direct fibre footprint; more competitive speeds in areas where direct fibre service is not available, which contributed to lower residential customer churn; and the pull-through of IPTV customer activations, including from Bell’s new app-based live TV streaming service Alt TV.”
Currently, Bell serves 3.7 million homes and businesses with direct fibre connections.
Comments